Mullaney: Offaly will have to be treated with respect

Tipperary must be at their best to beat Offaly, according to manager Bill Mullaney.

His side meet the faithful county on Sunday in the National Camogie League quarter-final.

Tipperary are coming into the game off of an 11-point win over Waterford whilst Offaly suffered a heavy defeat to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny last weekend.

However, Bill Mullaney says Tipp aren’t taking Sunday’s opponents lightly.

“They’re a tough team – they’re physical, they’re big, they’re strong. As you can see from some of their results they’re well able to score goals.”

“We won’t be taking Offaly in any way, shape or form for granted. We need to be at our best to beat them and we need to play for the 60 minutes.”

“Giving Offaly any hint of a chance or leaving them in the game for too long runs a high risk so we have to be focused and we have to be at our best. If we’re not we could get turned over just like anybody else. Offaly are that type of team – if we don’t respect them they could do damage to us.”