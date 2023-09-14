Kinane impressed by Thurles Sarsfield form in County Senior Camogie Championship

Thurles Sarsfields are a ‘real contender’ in this year’s county senior camogie championship.

That’s according to camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane who’s been speaking on the 2020 intermediate champions fine form this year.

The Mid Tipp side have won two out of their opening three group games and a win over Nenagh this weekend would see them finish second in group 1 behind Drom-Inch.

Speaking on Extra-Time following Thurles’ win over Burgess-Duharra, Geraldine Kinane says Sarsfields have made great improvements.

“From what I’ve seen this year they are definitely real contenders.

“They have come on hugely I think from last year, physically, strength and conditioning and everything.

“I thought they looked in really good condition and they beat Burgess-Duharra, that’s a big win for them and I think it could be their first time beating them at senior championship level.

“Karen Kennedy, she’s an awesome player, she was playing midfield (vs Burgess-Duharra) and she got a hattrick for them but it’s the young players now that are after coming up and boosting them,

“The likes of Caoimhe Stakelum, Lucy Purcell, Rebecca O’Meara they’re after making a huge difference to that Thurles Sarsfields team.

“They’ll be delighted with how their year is going.”