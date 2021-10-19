Five Tipperary players nominated for Camogie All-Star awards

All-Ireland Senior Champions Galway lead this year’s nominations with 12 players selected on the shortlist.

Runners-up Cork feature with 10 nominations, with six counties across the four provinces represented.

Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist

The Tipp nominations include Mary Ryan for full back while Ereena Fryday is shortlisted in midfield.

Orla O’ Dwyer and Róisín Howard are the Tipp nominees in the half forward line while Cáit Devane is in the running at full forward.