Drom-Inch looking for revenge this weekend

The four-in-a-row winning Tipperary senior camogie champions face Scariff-Ogonnelloe on Sunday in this year’s Munster final.

The sides met in the 2021 Munster decider where the Clare side won by a single point.

Tipperary camogie PRO and Drom native Geraldine Kinane says the Tipp champions will have plenty of motivation for Sunday.

“It’s their fourth Munster campaign in a row.

“They have one title, the 2020 one and I suppose that was won in 2021 with the whole Covid and they won that and then shorty after it they lost the (All-Ireland) semi-final and then went out in the 2021 Munster and got bet in the final so I suppose they didn’t really get time to properly enjoy or savour the Munster title that they did win.

“There was still Covid around and the turn around and they had to give it up a short time later.

“Then the fact they lost to Scariff by a point, missed a free in the dying seconds so definitely Drom will be going all out.

“Scariff will be the same. they would have been disappointed with their (All-Ireland) semi-final defeat to Oulart last year and they will be looking to make amends.

“They won their county title again and are back in a Munster final so it’s set up lovely for a cracking final on Sunday.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM from Mallow at 2pm on Sunday with thanks to Youngs, The Ragg.