Drom – Inch looking forward to taking on All Ireland senior club camogie champions

While most of Tipps County champions are into their provincial championships Drom – Inch are still to finish their 2020 All Ireland campaign.

Having won their Covid delayed Munster final by a single point over Inagh-Kilnamona of Clare last weekend they now prepare for an All Ireland semi-final.

Michelle Woodlock says they will face tough opponents as they go up against the reigning champions.

“We’re living in the past – in the 2020s – so in two weeks’ time we’re playing Sarsfields of Galway.

“They’re an extremely strong side – they won the final last year. We are up against it as they have some well-known players.

“But like anything we’ll regroup and we’ll get back together and training and we’ll give it a good go anyway.”