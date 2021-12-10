Drom – Inch go in search of All Ireland final spot

Drom-Inch are just one win away from an All-Ireland club camogie final.

The three-in-a-row winning county champions take on Galway champions Sarsfields in tomorrow’s 2020 All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final.

Sarsfields are the reigning All-Ireland champions, after stopping Slaughtneil’s four-in-a-row attempt in 2019.

The Galway side did not need to play a Connacht championship whilst Drom beat Clare’s Inagh-Kilnamona in the Munster final two weeks ago.

Former Tipperary camogie captain and Drom-Inch clubwoman Geraldine Kinane, says Drom’s tougher schedule may be an advantage to them.

“We had our county final and then we had last year’s Munster final.

“Galway champions don’t play a provincial campaign – I know the Munster semi-final was last year but still we had a tough game against Inagh-Kilnamona and I think the girls will have learned a lot from that match.

“You know they were put to the pin of their collar and had to really dig deep and come back from behind.

“I think that definitely will stand to them – you know they still had a few weeks break so they’ll be refreshed and recovered. I think an extra game after the county final will help Drom.”

Throw-in on Saturday is at 12pm in Edenderry