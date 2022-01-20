Drom & Inch go in search of back-to-back Munster titles this weekend

Drom & Inch defend their Munster Senior Camogie club title this weekend.

Having won the much delayed 2020 title late last year they go up against Scarriff – Ogonelloe of Clare in the 2021 decider on Saturday in Mallow.

Newly elected chair of the Munster Camogie Council Ger Browne of Cashel says Drom are a shining example of the strength of the club game in Tipp at the moment.

“I suppose Drom have taken over the mantle from Burgess for the last couple of years.

“They’re contesting their second Munster final next Saturday in Mallow after winning last year’s final.

“Drom have raised the bar in Tipp and I suppose its to every other team to try and catch up with them now and there’s a lot of young teams out there now and there’s a lot of young teams out there that are chomping at the bit and they will get them eventually.”

Throw-in on Saturday is at 3 o’clock in Mallow.

The Munster Intermediate final between Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams and Gailltír of Waterford has been changed to Saturday week, January 29th.