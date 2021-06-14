Draw for All Ireland Camogie Championships held

The draw for the All-Ireland Championships have taken place.

In the Senior grade, Tipperary have been drawn in Group 1, alongside Wexford, Limerick and Offaly.

And in the Intermediate, Tipp are in Group 3, alongside Laois, Derry, and Kerry.

Senior Championship Draw:

Group 1:

Tipperary

Wexford

Limerick

Offaly

Group 2:

Cork

Waterford

Dublin

Down

Group 3:

Galway

Kilkenny

Westmeath

Clare

Intermediate Championship Draw

Group 1:

Meath

Dublin

Galway

Carlow

Group 2:

Antrim

Kildare

Kilkenny

Cork

Group 3:

Laois

Kerry

Derry

Tipperary

Premier Junior Championship draw:

Group 1:

Armagh

Waterford

Wexford

Group 2:

Roscommon

Clare

Kildare

Group 3:

Cavan

Antrim

Down

Limerick

Details of confirmed fixtures, venues and times will be issued out in due course.