Draw for All Ireland Camogie Championships held

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-
The draw for the All-Ireland Championships have taken place.

In the Senior grade, Tipperary have been drawn in Group 1, alongside Wexford, Limerick and Offaly.

And in the Intermediate, Tipp are in Group 3, alongside Laois, Derry, and Kerry.

Senior Championship Draw:

Group 1:

Tipperary
Wexford
Limerick
Offaly

Group 2:

Cork
Waterford
Dublin
Down

Group 3:

Galway
Kilkenny
Westmeath
Clare

Intermediate Championship Draw

Group 1:

Meath
Dublin
Galway
Carlow

Group 2:

Antrim
Kildare
Kilkenny
Cork

Group 3:

Laois
Kerry
Derry
Tipperary

Premier Junior Championship draw:

Group 1:

Armagh
Waterford
Wexford

Group 2:

Roscommon
Clare
Kildare

Group 3:

Cavan
Antrim
Down
Limerick

Details of confirmed fixtures, venues and times will be issued out in due course.