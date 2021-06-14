Draw for All Ireland Camogie Championships held

The draw for the All-Ireland Championships have taken place.
In the Senior grade, Tipperary have been drawn in Group 1, alongside Wexford, Limerick and Offaly.
And in the Intermediate, Tipp are in Group 3, alongside Laois, Derry, and Kerry.
Senior Championship Draw:
Group 1:
Tipperary
Wexford
Limerick
Offaly
Group 2:
Cork
Waterford
Dublin
Down
Group 3:
Galway
Kilkenny
Westmeath
Clare
Intermediate Championship Draw
Group 1:
Meath
Dublin
Galway
Carlow
Group 2:
Antrim
Kildare
Kilkenny
Cork
Group 3:
Laois
Kerry
Derry
Tipperary
Premier Junior Championship draw:
Group 1:
Armagh
Waterford
Wexford
Group 2:
Roscommon
Clare
Kildare
Group 3:
Cavan
Antrim
Down
Limerick
Details of confirmed fixtures, venues and times will be issued out in due course.