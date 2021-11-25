Busy time for Tipp champions Drom-Inch

Drom-Inch’s Senior Camogie team enter a unique couple of weeks in two separate Munster Club Championship campaigns.

After winning their third County title in a row last weekend, the Mid side will first take on Clare’s Inagh-Kilnamona in the 2020 Munster Final, which was disrupted by last winter’s Covid chaos.

That game takes place at 12.30pm on Sunday in Killeedy, Co Limerick.

Speaking at the launch of the AIB GAA and Camogie Club Championships, Drom-Inch’s Anne Eviston said they’re enjoying the busy schedule.

“That’s why you play the game – you play to play matches.

“Training is grand and all but there’s nothing like game-day I suppose.

“We want to be playing over the winter – we want to be down in the muck.

“We have our chance and we really want to take it.”

Thurles Sarsfields are also in action as the 2020 Munster Club Camogie series finally comes to a close.

They take on Waterford’s Gailltír in the Intermediate Final on Saturday at 2.30pm in Mallow.