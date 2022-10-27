Abby hoping for career in AFLW

A young Tipperary woman is aiming to follow in the footsteps of fellow Premier County natives and make a splash in the world of AFLW.

Abby Noonan, from Cahir, represented Ireland earlier this month, helping the Irish Banshees to victory at the European Championships in Croatia.

The 18-year-old is climbing through the ranks of the game and will be hoping she can follow in the footsteps of Tipp’s Orla O’Dwyer, Aisling McCarthy and Megan Ryan who all play in Australia.

Noonan won the Irish premiership earlier this year with the Cork Vikings and in doing so has now qualified for the European Champions League in early 2023.