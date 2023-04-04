2023 Club Championship draws

The draws for the top three grades of the hurling championship and top two grades of the football championships were made last night.

In the Senior Hurling Championship, reigning champions Kilruane MacDonaghs welcome newcomers Roscrea to the top tier with Toomevara and Moycarkey-Borris also in the group.

Meanwhile, four of the last six county champions have been placed in group four in Kiladangan, Thurles Sarsfields, Borrisileigh and Clonoulty/Rossmore.

In the Senior Football Championship, defending champions Clonmel Commercials begin their defence in group 1 with Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Drom & Inch and Éire Óg Annacarty.

Last year’s Intermediate Football Champions Ballina were drawn into group 2 with Loughmore/Castleiney, Ardfinnan and Moycarkey-Borris.

The County Hurling Championships will commence on the last weekend of July with the football getting underway a week later.