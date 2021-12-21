GAA publishes inter-county fixtures calendar with season ending on July 24

The GAA says the average length of the inter-county season has been reduced from 35 weeks to 26 weeks in the 2022 split season.

They’ve published the inter-county Master Fixtures list for 2022, which confirms the All-Ireland Hurling Final will be played on July 17th, and the Football Final on July 24th.

The Munster Football Final will be played on May 28th, and the Hurling Final a week later on June 5th.

As for the League, the Tipp Senior Footballers will begin their Division 4 campaign in Dungarvan against Waterford on Sunday, January 30th (2pm).

The Senior Hurlers will begin their Division 1 campaign away to Laois in Portlaoise on the evening of Saturday, February 5th (6pm).

The full fixtures calendar can be found on the GAA website.