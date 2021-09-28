Four Tipp schools in this year’s Harty Cup schools hurling competition

The draws have been made for this year’s Harty Cup schools hurling competition with four Tipperary schools involved.

Nenagh CBS have drawn Limerick side Ardscoil Rís in round one whilst Thurles CBS are up against St. Flannan’s College, Ennis.

There’s also an all Tipperary affair in round one that sees Cashel Community School take on Our Lady’s Templemore.

Losers from round one will have another chance to adavance to the quarter-finals in round two.

Round one games are fixed for Wednesday, November 10th.

Meanwhile in the Murray Cup, the top level of secondary school football, Highschool Clonmel are the sole representatives of the Premier county.

They’ve drawn St. Brendan’s, Killarney in round one, with that game fixed for Wednesday, November 10th.

HARTY CUP ROUND ONE

Round 1

BYE 1 Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh V BYE

10.11.2021 2 Ardscoil Rís V Nenagh CBS

10.11.2021 3 Thurles CBS V St Flannans College, Ennis

10.11.2021 4 Blackwater Community School V St Colman’s College, Fermoy

10.11.2021 5 St Josephs Tulla V DeLaSalle Waterford

10.11.2021 6 Midleton CBS V CBC

10.11.2021 7 Cashel Community School V Our Ladys Templemore

MURRAY CUP ROUND ONE

Round 1

03.11.2021 1 Colaiste na sceilge V Skibbereen Community School

03.11.2021 2 St Flannans College, Ennis V Mercy Mounthawk

03.11.2021 3 Highschool Clonmel V St Brendan’s, Killarney

03.11.2021 4 Scoil Pobal Rathmore V PS Chorcha Dhuibhne

03.11.2021 5 Clonakilty Community College V Colaiste Chriost Rí

03.11.2021 6 Intermediate School Killorglin V Tralee CBS

03.11.2021 7 Hamilton Highschool Bandon V Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig

BYE 8 St Francis College Rochestown