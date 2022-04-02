Football analyst said Tipp will go to Croke Park to win

The Tipperary senior footballers have a chance at silverware this afternoon.

David Power’s men have made the trip to Croke Park to play Cavan in the Division Four league final.

The Premier are on a five game winning streak, which includes a four-point win over today’s opponents.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald says that this is a good opportunity for newer players, but Tipp will be setting out for victory.

“The boys will get, the newer boys on the panel will get a bit of experience of Croke Park. We’ve a bit of experience then with other players who’ve been there a few times.

“Like you said, it’s a chance to get a bit of silverware and also play with a lot less pressure than last Saturday night, and go and enjoy the game, but they’ll be going to win, make no doubt about that.”

Throw-in is at 2.30pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.