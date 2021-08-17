Fixtures set for senior hurling divisional finals in Tipperary

The fixture details have been set for this weekend’s senior hurling championship finals in Tipp’s four divisions.

On Saturday, the West Final sees Clonoulty/Rossmore face Cashel King Cormacs in Golden at 6pm, before the South Final gets underway at 6.30pm in Clonmel between Mullinahone and Killenaule.

Then on Sunday, Holycross hosts the Mid Final between Loughmore-Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields from 12.30.

Later on Sunday, the North Final sees County Champions Kiladangan face neighbours Kilruane MacDonaghs at 6.15pm in Nenagh.