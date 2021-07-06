Donnacha Ryan agrees to join O’Gara’s coaching team at La Rochelle

Nenagh’s Donnacha Ryan will take up a coaching role with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle ahead of the new season.

The former Ireland lock has called time on his playing career and Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti has confirmed that Donnacha has accepted an offer to join the new-look La Rochelle coaching team.

Ryan will be working primarily with the club’s forwards, especially on line-outs.

He’ll be looking to help La Rochelle to cup glory next season, after the club lost both the Heineken Cup and Top 14 finals to Toulouse in the last two months.