Tipperary features strongly in the route for his years Rás Tailteann

The five stage event starts in Tullamore on Wednesday May 22nd taking in Borrisokane, Nenagh, Birdhill and Newport before finishing in Kilmallock.

Stage two is the longest day covering 187 kilometres from Kanturk to Sneem.

Day three will see the riders head back to the Premier County with a stage from Kenmare to Cahir which will host a stage end of the famous race for the first time since 1967.

Stage four will leave Horse & Jockey and make its way through Urlingford to the stage end Kildare Town.

The final day will start in Maynooth and head towards Bective for three laps of a finishing circuit.

In all the 69th running of the Rás will cover a challenging 785 kilometres and take in eighteen categorized climbs.