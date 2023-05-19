Strong performance by young Tipp rider in Rás Tailteann

Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin took an excellent 2nd place on yesterday’s stage of the Rás Tailteann.

The 19 year old – who is on the Irish team for the five day event – was just edged out in a bunch sprint following a hectic high speed run from Birr to Ennis taking in parts of North Tipp.

Australian Matthew Fox – riding with the Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli team – just pipped O’Loughlin on the line.

Tipp Town’s Simon Ryan was also part of the first group home to maintain his place in the top 30 overall.

O’Loughlin is now 6th in the Points Classification.

Stage 3 takes the race from Ennis to Castlebar.