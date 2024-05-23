O’Loughlin well placed following opening stage of 2024 Rás

Today’s second stage of the Rás Tailteann takes the peloton on a 187-kilometre trek from Kanturk to Sneem.

UK rider Alex Pritchard won yesterday’s stage into Kilmallock as part of a three man break which finished 23 seconds clear of the main bunch.

Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin – who is riding with the Killarney CC team – finished 13th on the stage and lies second in the U23 category.

Tipp Town’s Simon Ryan is guesting with Moynalty CC – he also finished in the main bunch crossing the line in 74th.

The race is back in the Premier County tomorrow with the stage from Kenmare finishing in Cahir.