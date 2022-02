Tipperary’s Sam Bennett missed out in the sprint for honours at the UAE Tour within the last few minutes.

Stage 2 of the World Tour event covered 174 kilometres and finished with a bunch sprint at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider looked to be well positioned inside the last kilometre but got boxed in and wasn’t able to contest the sprint which went to Mark Cavendish of the Quick-Step team.