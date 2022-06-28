Bennett not selected for Tour de France

There’s disappointment for Tipperary’s Sam Bennett as he has missed out on selection for this year’s Tour de France.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter had been hoping to add to his tally of Grand Tour wins having had to sit out last years Tour due to injury.

However his German based team has opted to focus on the General Classification in this years event which starts in Copenhagen on Friday and built the team around Aleksander Vlasov rather than backing the Carrick on Suir rider for the Green Jersey battle and stage wins.

Bennett won two stages in 2020 and the coveted points classification.