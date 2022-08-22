Bennett not looking forward to high temperatures at Vuelta

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is enjoying his return to form at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter has notched up two wins on the last of this year’s Grand Tours proving head and shoulders above his rivals on Saturday and Sunday.

The Carrick rider has had a tough time since picking up an injury ahead of the Tour de France last year and has struggled for form since.

However all that seems to be in the past now as the 31 year old leads the points classification.

Speaking on the Band of Brothers podcast Sam said the Vuelta has a different feel to the other three week tours.

“You kind of get the vibe that everybody is a little bit more relaxed. Like, the Tour there’s a lot of pressure because it’s the Tour de France. In the Giro (Tour of Italy) I think the parcours (stages) are harder, the hours on the bike are longer, the transfers are longer so that’s physically harder.

“This one you have a mix – you have some people that are just looking for the season to end and then you have another group of people that are young, fresh and ambitious. And then you have people like me who are chasing results so you get a mixture of everything. Buts it’s a hard one – especially with the heat.”

Having spent the opening three days in th Netherlands the riders have an early rest day today before resuming back in Spain on Tuesday.