Bennett back in action in Belgium

Having missed out on the first of the seasons monuments due to illness at the weekend Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is due back in action today.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider had been due to start Milan – San Remo on Saturday but was one of a number of riders in the pro-peloton hit by illness.

Bennett will lead his team in the 208 kilometre Brugge – de Panne today – having won the one-day Belgian race last year.

The 31 year old Carrick man has a strong lead-out train for the race including Irish champion Ryan Mullen and Holland’s Danny van Poppel.