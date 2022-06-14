Creedon eager for one win to retain Tipp’s senior football status

Tipperary Ladies Football Manager Peter Creedon says a good season will be to maintain their Senior status this year.

His team went down to Mayo by 10 points in a spirited display in Castlebar last weekend, and they welcome All-Ireland runners-up Dublin to Templetuohy this Saturday.

The panel has lost many key players for the season through injury, such as Aishling Moloney, Aisling McCarthy and Caitlin Kennedy.

Speaking to Extra Time on Tipp FM last night, Peter Creedon said they’re aiming to develop players and ensure they play at Senior level next year:

“We’re clear in our heads that we want to win one game to maintain our Senior status. We’ve developed a lot of good players during the year, and we played a lot of good football on Saturday.

“But we’re not delivering on the scoreboard, that’s the disappointing thing for ourselves and the players. We’re not generating the scores that our play deserves.”

Listen to Peter's full chat with Ronan Quirke on Extra Time below, from the start of the programme: