Clare manager Brian Lohan wants more fans at games

Tipperary will play Clare in front of two hundred spectators next Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds in their Munster hurling semi-final clash.

However, the other semi-final, Limerick vs Cork, will have 2,500 spectators in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy joined the calls last week to allow more fans to attend games.

Clare boss Brian Lohan says he would also like to see an increase to the two hundred person limit:

“I’d love to see more fans at the game.

“It’d be an awful lot less hassle for us from a ticketing perspective, we got 80 tickets and we tried to give two tickets to each one of the players, so that was 74 tickets, so we had six for our backroom team and it meant that some of our backroom team had to stay at home again.

“They could do with a couple more but that decision is out of my hands.”