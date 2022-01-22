Cashel & Nenagh Ormond aiming to continue winning ways in AIL today

Three Tipperary teams are in AIL action this afternoon as the second half of the season continues.

Following a dominant win over Dolphin last week, Nenagh Ormond are aiming to build on that performance in Division 2A and lift themselves from the foot of the table.

They travel to Limerick to play Old Crescent, who sit 10 points ahead of them.

Elsewhere in the division, Cashel are away to Dolphin in Musgrave Park, where a win could see them go second in the standings.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel, who are currently in second last place on points difference, are at home to Tullamore.

All games kick-off at 2.30pm.