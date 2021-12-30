Cashel King Cormacs lose out on West U21 A hurling title

Disappointment for Cashel King Cormacs, as Cappawhite Gaels were awarded the West Under 21 A hurling title.
Originally, the Cashel club couldn’t fulfil their fixture due to cases of Covid on the panel and it was rearranged for December 26th.
This new date still couldn’t be met by Cashel King Cormacs and Cappawhite Gaels were given the title.
The full statement that the club posted on their social media is below;
Re: West Tipperary U.21 ‘A’ Hurling Final.
As a result of a meeting of the CCC last night it was decided to award Cappawhite Gaels the West U.21 ‘A’ hurling title.
The Cashel King Cormacs Club had informed the West Board prior to the 19th of December of a number of Covid 19 cases among the Cashel KC U.21 panel and that it was in no position to fulfill the fixture. The game was postponed and rearranged. However the re-fixture on the 26th did not allow sufficient time for those infected to recover while in the meantime Covid numbers increased even further. There was just 10 players available for selection to this point.
Again, the board were made aware of the worsening situation among the Cashel KC U.21 panel. During this time all activity among the U.21 group within our club was cancelled with immediate effect. Our club at all times put the Health and Safety our players, coaches and their families, first and foremost. At no point did Cashel KC concede the game but hoped given the seriousness of the situation a re-fixture of this Final would be made once our U.21 players had made full recoveries.
The Club is deeply disappointed this has not transpired and will be weighing up the options now available to us.