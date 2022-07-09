Busy weekend of GAA in Tipp continues this afternoon

At 3pm in Annacarty, Golden-Kilfeacle take on Cappawhite in the West intermediate hurling semi-final.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams await the winners in the final following their 1-25 to 2-17 victory over Arravale Rovers last night despite finishing the game with 14 men.

Then at 7pm, the West Premier Intermediate hurling final sees Sean Treacy’s facing Cashel King Cormacs at 7pm in Dundrum.

The South intermediate hurling final is also down for decision this evening.

That’s at the Clonmel Sportsfield at 7.30pm and sees Kilsheelan-Kilcash playing Ballingarry.