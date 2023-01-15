It’s a busy day of local soccer in the Premier County today.

In the NT&DL Premier Division, leaders Arra Rovers take on Borrisokane at 11am, while at 2pm Lough Derg are at home to Clodiagh Rangers.

Meanwhile, in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League, there was to be a big clash at the top of the table.

Champions St. Michael’s were scheduled to host league leaders Clonmel Town at 11am, but the game has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

Vee Rovers were also scheduled to play Bansha Celtic at home today at the same time, but that has also been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

At 11.30am it’s Wilderness Rovers away to Clonmel Celtic.

There are also four Tipp sides in the Munster Junior Cup 4th round games today.

Killavilla United are away to Newmarket Celtic at 2pm, while at the same time, Two Mile Borris host Charleville.

Meanwhile, at 11.30am Peake Villa are away to Riverstown, and at 3 pm, Peake Villa’s B side are away to Cork side Springfield.