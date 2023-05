There will be major celebrations in Carrick on Suir this evening as the town welcomes home local boxer Chantelle Robinson.

The 20 year old won a bronze medal in the 50kg weight division at the recent Eindhoven Box Cup as part of the Irish team.

25 countries contested the tournament which was hosted by the Dutch Boxing Federation

There will be a homecoming for the Saviour’s Crystal Boxing Club member in Treacy Park in Carrick at 7 o’clock this evening.