Bonnar era begins with win as Ronan Maher named Tipperary captain

The Colm Bonnar era began in successful fashion last night.

In his first competitive game in charge, Bonnar’s Tipperary side defeated Laois in the opening round of the league on a final score of 0-21 to 1-14.

Jason Forde was top scorer for the Premier, racking up 0-11 with 0-5 from play whilst Mark Kehoe added 0-4 from play and Nenagh’s Jake Morris tallying 0-3.

The win sets Tipp up for next weekend’s home clash with Kilkenny in Semple Stadium next Sunday.

Meanwhile, it was announced last night that Ronan Maher will be the Tipperary captain for 2022.

The Thurles Sarsfields man was voted in following a secret ballot of the panel members.

The 26-year-old takes over from Seamus Callanan who captained the side last year and is the first Thurles captain since his brother Padraic led the team in 2017 & 2018.