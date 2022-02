Rachael Blackmore helped ensure Honeysuckle remains undefeated.

The Killenaule native was onboard the superstar mare for Henry De Bromhead in today’s Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

At odds of 1/5, Honeysuckle won well with 6-to-1 shot Zanahiyr in second.

The win sees Honeysuckle continue her undefeated streak, extending it to 14-0.