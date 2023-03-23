Three Tipperary runners on Irish team to compete in Liverpool

Three Tipperary athletes have been selected on the Irish team to take part in the SIAB Cross Country International in Liverpool this weekend.

Tianna O’Leary from the Ursuline in Thurles will take to the start line in the Junior Girls race over 3 kilometres.

In the 4 kilometre Junior Boys event Kevin Finn of Nenagh CBS will wear the green singlet.

The Intermediate Boys race is over 6.2 kilometres – Diarmuid Moloney from Nenagh CBS will compete in this one.

They are part of a 40 strong Irish team for the event in Sefton Park on Saturday.