Mawdsley targeting individual Olympic spot

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley says her performance in the Irish team at the World Relays has given her a confidence boost as she attempts to qualify individually for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old was part of an Irish quartet on Saturday night in Poland that secured qualification for the Olympics in the Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay.

Her next goal is to qualify for the individual 400 metres in the coming months.

Under the tutelage of coach Gary Ryan, Sharlene says she’ll be looking to impress in upcoming race meetings.

“You just have to try to get into good competitions and then get good points out of them which will be hard to get into because everyone wants to race and everyone wants to go to the Olympics.”

“But I’m sure my coach will have a few races lined up for me and hopefully I can get into one and I’ll be able to perform at my best.”