Mawdsley hoping hard work this winter will pay dividends

Tipperary athlete Sharlene Mawdsley has her eyes firmly set on 2023.

The 400m sprinter is currently in block of winter training as she prepares for the new season.

The Newport native is embarking on a two-year journey to try and qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after not being selected for Tokyo.

Sharlene says the hard work is underway now.

“Now it’s in that block of winter training so this is where the grind is coming in.

“It’s six days a week, some days are double days, other days aren’t. You kind of have to take it week by week at the moment with how your body is going to adapt to coming back to training but yeah, it’s not pretty that’s all I’ll say.

“2023 I am focusing on obviously getting mentally and physically stronger and also then with competitions we have the European Indoor Championships which will be in March and then the World Outdoor Championships which will be in Budapest in August and that’s where I’ll be really targeting.”