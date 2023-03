Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has qualified for the semi-finals of the 400 metres at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Turkey.

The Newport AC runner finished 2nd in her heat in a time of 52.59 seconds to secure one of the automatic qualifying places.

Sharlene will return to the track for the semi-finals later today.

Mawdsley will also be competing in the Women’s 4x400m relay on Sunday along with fellow Tipperary native and Carrick-on-Suir AC runner Miriam Daly.