Sharlene Mawdsley returns to the track at the World Athletics Championship today.

The Newport AC sprinter is in Budapest representing Ireland in the Women’s 4x400m relay.

Ireland are in heat 2, which gets underway at 7.07pm Irish time – Rhasidat Adeleke will not be part of the Irish quartet

The top three from each of the two heats along with the two fastest of the rest qualify for Sunday’s final.