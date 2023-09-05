Mawdsley announced as Tipp FM Sports Star for August

The August winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month award has been announced.

For the second time this year, Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley has taken home the honours.

Mawdsley had a massive World Athletics Championship campaign last month, reaching world finals in both the mixed and women’s 4x400m relay events in Budapest.

The Tipperary sprinter also ran a PB en route to reaching the individual World 400m semi-finals.

Nominations for the September award in association with the Talbot Hotel can be sent to [email protected].