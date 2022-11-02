Courtney McGuire says her debut marathon was a venture into the unknown

Clonmel’s Courtney McGuire says her debut marathon could not have worked out any better.

The 23 year old finished 3rd overall in last Sunday’s Dublin Marathon and clinched the National title by being the first Irish woman home.

She clocked an impressive 2.32.50 having only decided to compete two months ago – speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM the Clonmel AC member said it was very much a venture into the unknown.

“You can’t really think about it – you don’t know how hard it’s going to be so you just kind of find your rhythm and go along with it. Find someone to follow.

“It was actually me and Ann Marie McGlynn – I couldn’t have planned to be have been beside her for nearly all of the race. It was only the last 7 kilometres that I broke away from her. I couldn’t have dreamed that so I just said I’d try and stick with her for as long as I could and just felt good then and pushed on. I kept looking behind me – I was sure she was going to come – but she never did.”