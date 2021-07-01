3,000 supporters for Tipp-Clare hurling clash after it’s added to pilot events

It’s been confirmed this evening that 3,000 supporters will attend Tipp’s clash with Clare in the Munster hurling semi-finals on Sunday.

The game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds has been added to an updated list of pilot sports events this evening, according to Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

It’s the second increase to capacity announced for the game this week, after it was already boosted from 200 to 500 in recent days in a fast-tracked easing of restrictions on public gatherings this weekend.

The Government’s announcement is likely to lead to a rare scramble for tickets during the pandemic, and will be the biggest crowd at a Tipperary inter-county hurling match since March 2020.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.