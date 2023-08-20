Tom Burke, Cahir

Lisava Terrace, Cahir.

Tom passed away unexpectedly at the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Tom will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Biddy, son Richard, daughters Ellen, Loraine and Ann, brother WIllie, sisters Pauline and Helen, (predeceased by his daughter in law Ann and his sister Breda (Lonergan) grandchildren Martin, Thomas, Ryan and Laura, great-grandchildren Jake and Logan, sons in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége leaving his home on Wednesday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir form Requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.