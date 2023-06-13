Thomas (Tommy) Ryan, Mullinahone and Co. Kilkenny

Modeshill Cross, Mullinahone, and Carbine Bridge, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the cherished care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel.

Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, family Seamus, Elizabeth, Martin and Oonagh, daughters-in-law Ann Marie and Paula, sons-in-law Sean and Noel, grandchildren Alex, John, Emma and Ciarán, sisters Maureen, Brigid and Kathleen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Modeshil Cross, Mullinahone, on Thursday from 5 to 8pm.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone (E41 CX36), for requiem mass at 12 noon on Friday, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

House private Friday morning please.