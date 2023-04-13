Thomas (Tom) Lyons. Tramore and Carrick on Suir

Late of Pine Grove, Tramore formerly of Elm Park, Tramore and O’ Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir.

Passed peacefully in University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday the 12th of April 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved infant daughter Ellen; his loving parents Chris and Winnie, and his brothers Martin, Jimmy, Raymond and Derek.

Thomas will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and best friend Mary; his loving children Rebecca, Elaine, Laura, Catherine, and Tim; and his sixteen adoring grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Thomas will be deeply missed by his sisters Marcella, Jacinta, Barbara, Sharon and Susan; his daughters-in-law and his sons-in-law. Thomas will be sadly missed by all his relatives, extended family, wonderful neighbours, and many, many friends.

The Lyons family would like to give a heart-warming thank you to the kind and gentle staff of the Oak Ward UHW for the wonderful respect and care he received throughout his illness.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Thomas’s remains will be reposing at his residence in Pine Grove X91XO37, Tramore on Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

Thomas’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10 am at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore.

Following Thomas’s requiem mass, a private cremation service will take place at 3pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

For those who wish to participate remotely at Thomas’s Requiem Mass, please follow the link below

Thomas’s Requiem Mass

Thomas’s funeral cortège will leave his residence in Pine Grove at approximately 9:30 am and will pass his old residence in Elm Park at approximately 09:35 am. Thomas’s funeral cortège will then walk from the corner of Summerhill and Moonloun down to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, for his Requiem Mass at 10 am.

Weather permitting

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, are welcomed to Waterford Hospice by following the link below:

Waterford Hospice Donation Link

House strictly private please, excluding reposal time on Friday.