Theresa Nolan nee Quinlan, Newport

Rearcross, Newport and formerly of Knockbrittas, Kilcommon.

January 18th 2023, (peacefully) at UL Hospital, Nenagh.

Beloved wife of the late Edmond T. (of Thomas Nolan and Sons Building Contractors) and mother of the late Myra.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Donal and Eamonn, daughters Nora (Floyd), Catherine (Kniker), and Bernadette (Malone), her thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters Nora (O’Brien) and Nancy (Ryan), daughters in law Marie and Tara, sons in law Anthony, Chris, Johnny and Darren, brother in law Mike (Nolan), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Friday at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards to Rearcross Cemetery.

Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed https://funeralslive.ie/theresa-nolan/

“May she Rest in Peace”