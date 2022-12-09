Teresa Mary Kennedy (nee Healy), Ballingarry & Nenagh

Glenview, Ballingarry and Formerly of St.Joseph’s Park, Nenagh

Predeceased by her son Tony.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Peter and John, daughter Lesley, Teresa’s partner Peter Smith, son Peters partner Karen, grandchildren Mary, Michael and Conor, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11 am.

Burial to follow in Lisboney Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Nenagh Hospital. Teresa’s funeral mass may be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.