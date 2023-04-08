Sr. Collette Kelly, Roscrea and Co. Leitrim

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Strawbrick, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.

Srs. of St. M. Madeleine Postel.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Sisters & staff of Mt. Carmel Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her community and staff of Mt. Carmel, her sister-in-law Bridie Kelly, nieces Nora, Mary and Patricia, cousins John & Anne Logue, extended family and friends.

RIP

Funeral Mass will take place this Monday afternoon in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel, Roscrea at 2.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St. Cronan’s Cemetery, Roscrea.