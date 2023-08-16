Sheila Blake (nee Moloney),Killenaule, Fethard & Golden

Lismortagh, Moyglass, Killenaule and formerly of Kilknockan, Fethard and Mantlehill, Golden, Co. Tipperary,

August 16th 2023, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila, beloved daughter of the late Kathleen & Martin and sister of the late Thos and Baby Norah.

Beloved wife of Billy, much loved mother of Bernadette, Martin, Sinead, Clodagh, Philip, Linda and Norah, and their partners, adoring grandmother to Sabrina, Maggie, Aoibhe, Edmond, Callum, Hollie, Blake and Timmy, great-grandmother to Ben and Ollie.

Sadly missed by her brother Simon, Larry, John-Joe and Liam, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass at 11.30am followed by private Cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.