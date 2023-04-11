Sean Hogan, Nenagh

Late of Knockanpierce, Yewston and Silver Street, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Eileen & Sean, sister Bridget and brother Martin. Will be sadly missed by his loving children Jordan, Maura, Shauna, Tyler & Aobha. Sisters Margaret & Elaine, his children’s mothers Mary B & Natasha, aunts and uncles, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. The great team at Novas, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seanie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 6 to 8 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Livestream on this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Novas”

House strictly private please.