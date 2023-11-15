Peter Williams, Newport and Coolbawn

Rearcross, Newport and previously of Bellevue, Coolbawn, Nenagh.

Wednesday, 15th November 2023.

Peter’s departure has left a void, but his memory and warm presence will be held close by his wife Eliza; children Angela (Tom), Raymond (Silvia), Harry (Ciara) and Alistair; sisters Gerardine, Clair and Boo, and wide circle of friends and neighbours, who were fortunate enough to share in his life’s journey.

Peter will repose at his home this evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 9pm to the Church of the Visitation.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 9am.

Peter’s heartfelt wishes are to donate his body to scientific research.

A Mass will be held in the coming weeks, to give an opportunity to those unable to make the funeral, but would like to extend their sympathies.

May Peter rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire kindness and selflessness in the hearts of those who knew him.