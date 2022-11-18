Patrick (Pat) O’Brien, Portroe

Cloneybrien, Portroe, Nenagh.

November 17th 2022, peacefully, at home, in his 96th year, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernie, sisters Deesha Hickey and Mary Delaney.

Much loved and sadly missed by his children, Jerry, Mary (Sheedy), Una (Sheedy), Margaret (McCloskey) and Pádraig, daughters-in-law Lily and Susan, sons-in-law John and Mike, his adored grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many great friends.

Reposing on Saturday, at the home, of his daughter Una and Mike Sheedy, Glencrue, Portroe (E45 K060), from 3pm until 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday, to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

A park and ride system will operate from Portroe GAA grounds, for the reposing on Saturday.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.